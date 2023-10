OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says both the north and southbound I-35 off-ramps to westbound I-44 will be closed overnight.

ODOT officials confirm the closures will be from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as part of ongoing work in the area.

Drivers can use I-235 or US-77/Broadway Ext. as a detour for westbound I-44.