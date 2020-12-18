ODOT: I-35 ramps in Goldsby to close for project

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Goldsby may need to prepare for a major closure affecting traffic in the coming days.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the north and southbound I-35 on-and off-ramps at SH-74 South in Goldsby will be intermittently closed.

The closures will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Officials say the closures are necessary for striping as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation and ramp reconstruction.