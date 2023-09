OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials confirm all lanes of east and westbound I-40 will be closed at US-183 (mile marker 66) in Clinton.

ODOT officials say drivers should expect to exit at US-183 in Custer County before continuing back onto the interstate from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday as part of a bridge project in the area.