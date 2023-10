OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be aware of upcoming closures that will impact travel.

According to ODOT officials, the following closures will impact I-40 from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday for sign installation:

Eastbound I-40 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 (runs north) will be closed

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed at the I-44 interchange.

Drivers should expect delays.