OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Douglas Blvd. and I-240 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as part of ongoing work in the area.

Additionally, the eastbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Anderson Rd. will be intermittently closed.

Motorists should find an alternate route and plan for extra travel time or expect congestion and delays in the area, especially during peak commute times.