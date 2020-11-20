ODOT: I-40 off-ramp to westbound I-44 closed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in the metro may need to take a detour as crews work to clean up an accident.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-40 off-ramp to westbound I-44 will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Crews say the closure is necessary to clean up a previous crash in the area.
Drivers should use an alternate route.
