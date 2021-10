OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in southwest Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to their destinations following a ramp closure.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-44 on-ramp from S.W. 15th St. is closed through late October for rehabilitation work on the bridge over the Oklahoma River.

Drivers must use an alternate route, like the ramps at S.W. 29th St. or N.W. 10th St. to access the interstate.