ODOT: Kingfisher drivers should prepare for upcoming roadway project

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Kingfisher can start planning now as construction crews prepare for a project on a busy roadway.

Officials say drivers should prepare for a full closure of eastbound and westbound SH-33 underneath the viaduct bridge between Sixth St. and Second St.

The closure is scheduled for mid-October and should last up to 25 days.

Officials say there isn’t enough room underneath the bridge to shift traffic while pavement repairs are being made.

Crews say the detour will be eastbound SH-33 to northbound US-81 to eastbound SH-51 to southbound SH-74 to eastbound SH-33. Westbound travelers may take northbound SH-74 to westbound SH-51 to southbound US-81 to westbound SH-33.

LATEST STORIES: