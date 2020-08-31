ODOT: Lane of northbound I-35 to close for guardrail repairs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City can expect a few delays as crews work to repair a guardrail.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the left lane of northbound I-35 will be closed at Britton Rd. for guardrail repairs.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m.t o 11 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers should expect delays and should plan for extra travel time.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter