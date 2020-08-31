ODOT: Lane of northbound I-35 to close for guardrail repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City can expect a few delays as crews work to repair a guardrail.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the left lane of northbound I-35 will be closed at Britton Rd. for guardrail repairs.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m.t o 11 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers should expect delays and should plan for extra travel time.

