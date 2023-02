OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area according to ODOT.

ODOT commissioners are set to decide on the 22 million dollar project that would include new westbound ramps from Interstate 44 to Northbound Broadway Extension along with a direct connection from Lincoln Boulevard to 63rd street.

ODOT says a decision should be made on Monday, February 6, 2023.