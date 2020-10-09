ODOT: Major interchange expected to be closed through Friday morning rush-hour

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in the metro may need to find an alternate route to work on Friday morning.
Around 6 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced the eastbound I-40 off-ramp to westbound I-44, near the Oklahoma River, was closed due to a crash.
Crews expect the closure to last through the morning rush-hour.
Motorists are told to expect delays in the area and find another route.
