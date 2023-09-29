OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says Midwest Boulevard will close and I-240 will narrow, starting October 2 through April.

According to the ODOT website, all lanes of north and southbound Midwest Blvd. will be closed at I-240 beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through April 2024 as part of a bridge replacement project.

I-240 will be intermittently narrowed with speed reductions at Midwest Blvd., between Douglas Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd., throughout the project. Drivers should use extra caution in the area.

Driver should expect delays and or prepare an alternate route.