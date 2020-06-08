ODOT: Northbound I-235 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 now open to drivers

Live Now
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along one of the city’s busiest interchanges will soon notice a difference regarding construction in the area.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers should pay attention to the realignment of the northbound I-235 off-ramp to eastbound I-44, which is now open to traffic.

The new exit location is just to the north of N. 50th St.

Also, officials say eastbound I-44 remains narrowed to two lanes up to Kelley Ave.

Realigning of the ramp is part of the $105 million project to widen and reconstruct the I-235 and I-44 interchange.

Work is expected to continue in the area through the spring of 2021.

