GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers near Guthrie are being urged to find an alternate route to work following an accident.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said all lanes of northbound I-35 were closed at SH-33 in Guthrie due to a crash.

Driver are being diverted onto the shoulder and should expect significant delays.

If you can, you should avoid the area.