ODOT: Oklahoma highways impacted by flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After thunderstorms dropped several inches of rain across Oklahoma, officials say several highways have been impacted by flooding.
On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the following highways are being impacted by high water until further notice:
McClain County
SH-59 is narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic just east of Wayne.
Pittsburg County
SH-31 is closed between Taylor Industrial Park Rd./New Baker Rd. in McAlester and Haywood.
Drivers are being reminded to not drive around barricades if a roadway is closed. Also, if you see high water, turn around and find another route.
