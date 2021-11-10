ODOT plans new I-35 interchange in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the City of Purcell are announcing a preferred alternative for a new I-35 interchange.

The new I-35 interchange will be constructed at Hwy 74/ Grant St. on the north side of Purcell in McClain County.

Officials say it adds a full diamond interchange at I-35 and Hwy 74 with both north and southbound I-35 on-and off-ramps.

Hwy 74 will be reconstructed with an added center turn lane between Green Ave. and Westbrook Blvd.

Currently, there is no interstate access at Hwy 74 and the interchange just to the north at U.S. 77 lacks a connection to southbound I-35.

The estimated $28 million construction project to build the new interchange is scheduled in ODOT’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan to go to bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2025.



