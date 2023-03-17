TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR/KTEN) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is planning a redesign for the intersection where six girls lost their lives in March 2022.

On March 22, 2022, a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor pulling a semi-trailer loaded with gravel struck a 2015 Chevrolet Spark that had failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old driver, two 17-year-old passengers and three 15-year-old passengers were all killed in the incident.

“To have six young ladies’ lives lost like that, it’s just a tragedy,” said Natalie Houston, a woman that knew one of the victims of the crash. “They had their whole lives ahead of them, and it’s just such a tragedy.”

Last year, community members told KFOR that intersection has been a long-time issue that should have been fixed.

“Over the course of the last 50 years that I’ve been here, it’s always been a situation where you can’t see left and right,” said Brad Sneed, who’s lived in the town since 1972. “That intersection is known as the ‘Y’. [It’s] very dangerous and very easy to accidentally pull out in front of oncoming traffic.”

The ‘Y-intersection’ at U.S. 377 and State Highway 22 has already seen some safety changes since the tragic six-fatality crash.

Now, ODOT officials tell KTEN the findings from the National Safety Transportation Board’s final report on the crash will be used to create a new design.

Learn more about the plans on KTEN’s website.