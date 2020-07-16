ODOT plans road closures for several construction projects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers across the metro are being encouraged to plan alternate routes as construction continues on a few busy intersections.

N.W. 39th Expressway & Lake Hefner Parkway

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the following closures will take place Thursday and Friday nights for demolition as part of the N.W. 39th Expressway bridge rehabilitation project:

Northbound Lake Hefner Parkway will be narrowed to one lane at N.W. 39th Expressway from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

All lanes of northbound Lake Hefner Parkway will be closed at N.W. 39th from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and again from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The left lane of southbound Lake Hefner Parkway will also be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and again from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say northbound traffic will be detoured onto N.W. 36th east to May Ave., north to N.W. 50th St., and back onto northbound Lake Hefner Parkway. Drivers should use caution or avoid the area entirely.

East and westbound N.W. 39th Expressway is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Lake Hefner Parkway through winter for bridge deck rehabilitation. The on and off ramps will remain open, but drivers should reduce speeds and use caution when merging.

I-235

In another part of town, the southbound I-235 on-ramp from southbound Lincoln Blvd. will be closed and southbound I-235 will be intermittently narrowed between N.E. 6th St. and I-35 from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for surface work.

I-40

Westbound I-40 lanes will be narrowed and shifted with a rolling road block at Choctaw Road from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday. Motorists should be alert to the westbound I-40 lanes remaining shifted to the south through early August for ongoing construction work.

Crews say westbound I-40 will remain narrowed to two lanes between Choctaw Road and Harrah-Newalla Road through mid-summer and drivers can continue to expect intermittent lane closures.

I-240 ramps

The following closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for sign installation:

Westbound I-240 off-ramp to Sooner Road will be closed

Westbound I-240 off-ramp to Sunnylane will be closed.

Right shoulder of westbound I-240 between Sooner Rd. and Sunnylane will be closed.

