ODOT: Road conditions beginning to deteriorate across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say roads across the state are starting to deteriorate as snow continues to fall in Oklahoma.

Although there are several ODOT crews trying to plow highways across Oklahoma, they say they are already noticing that the road conditions are becoming worse.

“Crews are definitely seeing road conditions deteriorate quickly. We’re asking motorists to please use caution if they feel that they need to travel,” said Jackson Mayberry with ODOT.

Elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses are now becoming slick and hazardous

At this point, meteorologists say Oklahoma could still see several more hours of snowfall, which will continue to impact roadways.

