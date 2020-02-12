ODOT seeking public input on proposed improvements to I-35 in Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is looking to improve parts of I-35 in the Oklahoma City metro area and would like input from the public.

Right now, officials are gathering input for improving the safety of I-35 and the frontage roads between the I-40 and I-44 junctions in the Oklahoma City metro area.

A public meeting has been set for Feb. 18 to discuss operational and safety improvements that can be made to the four interchanges, I-35, frontage roads, and 13 bridges in the corridor. The meeting will also discuss the potential widening of I-35 from four lanes to six lanes.

These projects are not scheduled in the Eight-year Construction Work Plan.

Those who attend will see a presentation of potential designs and have an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback on the study.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Lincoln Park Golf Course Event Center, 4001 N.E. Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

If you are unable to attend the Feb. 18 meeting, there will also be pop-up booths where you can come and go to review the study, ask questions, and give feedback.

Pop-up booth locations and times

Wednesday, Feb. 19 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. James Stewart Golf Course, Club House, 824 Frederick Douglas St.

Thursday, Feb. 20 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Metro Technology Center Springlake Campus, outside the cafeteria, 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City

Friday, Feb. 21 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ralph Ellison Library, Main Lobby, 2000 N.E. 23rd St., Oklahoma City



All project materials will be made available online after the meeting at this link.