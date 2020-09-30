ODOT seeking comments for rehabilitation project for US-281 Bridgeport Bridge

GEARY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking the public for their input on a rehabilitation project.

Officials say it has plans to rehabilitate the US-281 Bridgeport Bridge over the South Canadian River at the Canadian and Caddo county line, between Geary and Hinton.

The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of a nearly 18 mile-long corridor of Route 66.

Officials say crews will work to address the bridge’s deficient conditions while also preserving the historic integrity of the Route 66 corridor.

The department plans to widen the travel lanes but also retain the iconic pony truss members on the sides of the bridge to maintain the historic feel and appearance of the bridge.

The proposed project is still in the development stages and the department is seeking comments relative to the social, economic and environmental effects of this project.

