ODOT seeks public input on proposed I-35 interchange at SH-74 in Purcell

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will host a virtual open house to obtain public input on proposed construction of an interchange in Purcell.

The proposed construction is for an Interstate 35 interchange at State Highway 74/Grant Street on the north side of Purcell, according to an ODOT news release.

“There is currently no interstate access at SH-74/Grant St. and the existing interchange at US-77/Green Ave. (mm 95) lacks a connection to southbound I-35,” the news release states.

ODOT and Purcell city officials developed three construction alternatives for a new I-35 access point at Grant Street that would “improve emergency vehicle access, reduce incident response time, improve connectivity to the regional transportation network and support continued growth in Purcell,” the news release states.

Alternatives include building a partial or full diamond interchange at Grant Street and modifying the existing U.S. 77/Green Avenue ramps.

“Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation is scheduled to begin in Federal Fiscal Year 2022 and construction is expected to begin in 2025,” the news release states.

Go to cpyengineering.wixsite.com/i35purcell for information on how to participate in the virtual open house.

Community members can visit the website to view a presentation, map, video and other materials about the proposal and submit their comments through Feb. 10. Individuals who lack internet access can contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call 405-325-3269.