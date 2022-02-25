OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews treating the roadways across Oklahoma are reporting some improvement but say slick and hazardous conditions persist.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews say slick and hazardous conditions still cover highways in all or parts of southwestern, southern, southeastern, east central, and northeastern Oklahoma.

Crews in those areas say they will continue plowing and salt/sand operations until roads are clear.

Highways in northwestern, western, and north central Oklahoma are now mostly clear.

Officials say highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas are clear, but ramps and shoulders remain covered and slick. Drivers should use caution and be aware of black ice during the morning commute.

I-35 is slick in spots between Oklahoma City and the Texas state line. The driving lanes are mostly clear, but shoulders and ramps are still slick and covered in ice.

I-40 is slick in spots from western through central Oklahoma but remains slick and hazardous in the east to the Arkansas state line.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews say all turnpikes are clear, but ramps and shoulders remain slick.