ODOT: Slick, hazardous conditions persist on roadways across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drifting and blowing snow is creating visibility issues in multiple areas across the state, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say.

ODOT crews continue around-the-clock plowing operations, but the extreme low temperatures continue to be an issue as they work to remove the snow.

Officials say highways across the state remain snow covered and slick with hazardous conditions.

At the same time, they stress that if you become stranded in the storm, it could be life-threatening. Travel remains highly discouraged at this point.

If travel is necessary this morning, extra caution should be used on bridges, overpasses and when entering or exiting highways.