ODOT: Snow impacting roads in Oklahoma Panhandle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers should pay close attention to the changing weather as snow continues to fall across the state.

Snow is already impacting the Panhandle and moving into the western and central portions of the state, including the metro.

Currently, the Panhandle is seeing blowing snow and crews are clearing snow pack and reporting slick and hazardous highways and bridges in Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woodward and Ellis counties.

The western and southwestern areas of the state are seeing freezing fog and light snow with slick highways being reported specifically in Dewey and Blaine counties.

Crews are sanding and salting bridges, highways and interstates across the Oklahoma City metro area, including I-40 in Shawnee.

Those who must travel today should stay on top of the forecast and plan extra time to reach their destination. Drivers should stay at least 200 feet behind sand and salt trucks for safety.

Remember during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations