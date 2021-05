McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says southbound I-35 is closed at SH-74 South near Purcell following a wreck Friday.

MCCLAIN CO.: Southbound I-35 is CLOSED at SH-74 South (mm 91) near Purcell through late afternoon due to a crash.



Traffic is being detoured to SH-74 to SH-59 and back to southbound I-35. Plan additional travel time in the area. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation (@OKDOT) May 7, 2021

Traffic is being detoured to SH-74 to SH-59 and back to southbound I-35.

Plan additional travel time in the area.

No other information is available at this time.