OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews will be working on a construction project overnight on a busy interstate.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, all lanes of southbound I-35 will be closed at I-44 from 8 p.m. on June 14 to 6 a.m. on June 15.

It will again close from 8 p.m. on June 19 to 6 a.m. on June 20.

Crews will be hanging beams as part of ongoing work in the area.

Drivers can detour on westbound I-44 to southbound I-235 or locate an alternate route. The southbound I-35 ramp to westbound I-44 will be open during the work.