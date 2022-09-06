The I-35 corridor between the I-40 and I-44 junctions could see changes in the future.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in the metro are being warned to begin planning now for upcoming road projects.

Work begins Tuesday night on southbound I-35 between I-44 and I-40 for a four-mile resurfacing project.

Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane between the I-44 junction at N. 63rd St. and N. 10th St. near the I-35/ I-40 Fort Smith Jct. from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closures will continue nightly through mid-September for resurfacing.

Drivers can expect intermittent ramp closures for paving at N. 63rd St., N. 50th St., N. 36th St., US-62/N. 23rd, and N. 10th St.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation also say that crews will fully close one direction of I-35 at a time during two separate weekends in September.

September 16th

Southbound I-35 will be fully closed between I-44 and I-40 from 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. Southbound I-35 traffic will be diverted at the I-44/I-35 split to westbound I-44 with lanes starting to narrow at Wilshire Blvd.

Detour will be westbound I-44 to southbound I-235/ U.S. 77 to southbound I-35 through the weekend.

September 30th

Northbound I-35 will be fully closed between I-40 and I-44 from 7 p.m. Sept. 30 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Detour will be I-40 to northbound I-235/ US 77 to eastbound I-44 to northbound I-35.

Ramp closures for the weekend include:

Westbound I-40 ramp to Sunnylane Rd.

Westbound I-40 ramp to Scott St.

Westbound I-40 ramp to northbound I-35.

Drivers are being encouraged to start planning for their alternate routes ahead of time. Expect congestion and delays at both the I-44 and I-40 junctions during the two weekend closures.