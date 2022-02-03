OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While some Oklahomans were able to stay home during the winter storm, many truck drivers were still tasked with traveling in the elements.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma received several inches of snow as a winter storm moved through the state. Additional inches of snow are expected to fall on Thursday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are now warning truck drivers of the treacherous conditions in southern Oklahoma.

On Thursday morning, ODOT posted a tweet, saying, “Semi-trailer trucks traveling between OKC and Dallas/Fort Worth are strongly discouraged from using I-35.”

Officials say the semi-trucks are struggling along I-35 in the Turner Falls/ Arbuckle area.

As a result of the snow and ice, the roads have become slick and hazardous, especially with the incline of the roadway.