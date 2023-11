Update: 4:22 p.m. 10.31.2023

The westbound lanes of I-40 near the Ft. Smith Junction are open.

Original Story:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says all lanes of WB I-40 are closed just west of the Ft. Smith Junction due to an oil spill.

ODOT officials confirm traffic is being diverted to SB I-35.

The SB I-235 ramp to WB I-40 and the WB I-40 on-ramp from MLK Ave are also closed.

Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route.