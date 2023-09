OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers of intermittent closures on I-44 this week.

ODOT officials say Oklahoma City/Newcastle-area I-44 Westbound (runs south) will be intermittently narrowed between S.W. 89th St. and the H.E. Bailey Turnpike nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday morning for surface repairs.

This project begins Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Drivers should expect delays during these construction times.