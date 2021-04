OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say some drivers may need to find an alternate route to work on Wednesday.

The westbound I-44 off-ramp to Classen Blvd. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

During that time, OG&E crews will be performing utility work in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.