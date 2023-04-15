OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma is preparing to do some street spring cleaning every third Saturday in April.

ODOT officials say if litter bugs you this event will be your opportunity to make a difference.

TRASH-OFF is the Department of Transportation’s statewide cleanup day when Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) groups, cities and communities, counties, state parks, Corps of Engineers Lakes and other organizations and individuals volunteer to clean Oklahoma highways, roads and community areas.

ODOT says the event began as a coordinated pickup day for AAH groups, but has grown to include a wide variety of organizations. Additionally, many groups have expanded TRASH-OFF Day into TRASH-OFF week, or even TRASH-OFF month in volunteering to help keep streets clean!

This year’s TRASH-OFF event will engage coordinated statewide efforts with volunteers and expects the annual event to continue to be a growing success.

If you would like to join and help beautify your community click here.