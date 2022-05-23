FREEDOM, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) invites you to witness hundreds of thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats pour from the Selman Bat Cave to feed on insects this summer.

ODWC is offering eight viewing opportunities in July to watch the bats feed near the Alabaster Caverns. Watches will be held on Friday and Saturday nights beginning July 8, 2022.

Admission to the Selman Bat Watch is $14 for adults and $8 for children ages 8-12. Children must be 8 years of age or older to attend.

Due to limited spacing, those who want to attend must pre-register between May 23 and June 1, 2022 to be considered for 2022 watches. Hopeful Selman Bat Watch participants must download, complete and mail their registration form to the ODWC.

On June 15, a drawing from accepted mailed-in registration forms will be conducted. Applicants will be notified by email by 9 a.m. on June 16 of the outcome of the drawing. If you are not selected, payment will be returned.

In addition to the regular Selman Bat Watches, the Wildlife Diversity Program is offering two opportunities to experience “Nature at Night” at the bat watch area August 5 and 6. The adults-only evening includes a regular bat watch followed by visitors experiencing this unique area through activities that include identification of natural night sounds, animal tracking, and night life in the creek.

The programs begin at Alabaster Caverns State Park where registered participants check-in and receive an introduction to Mexican free-tailed bats and other wildlife that may be encountered during the evening’s program. All registered attendees will be bused to the Selman Bat Cave Wildlife Management Area from the state park after the orientation.

Learn more and pre-register at the ODWC website.