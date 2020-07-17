OESC: 6,200 Oklahomans helped during claims events

Oklahomans wait in line to receive help at OESC event in Midwest City on July 1, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has it has helped more than 6,200 Oklahomans with their unemployment claims at events in Midwest City and Tulsa.

Events have been held at the Reed Event Center in Midwest City and the Tulsa Fairgrounds on certain days since July 1.

OESC added more events in Tulsa on July 22-23, hoping to serve 2,000 more Oklahomans.

In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, March 1 to current, OESC has paid out more than $2.4 billion in unemployment benefits.

“Oklahomans are still hurting, but we are continuing to help people with their claims and get them the services they need,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The claims events in Tulsa have continued the success we saw in Oklahoma City, serving more than 1,000 people in just two days – with more expected next week.”

According to OESC, the number of first-time callers who had their issue resolved has increased by more than 33% since May. And, 50 new Tulsa staff members are completing training for the agency’s local call center – doubling the number of trained professionals.

In approximately two weeks, another 30 staff members will be ready to help at OESC’s Oklahoma City call center, which will also double the total staff at that facility. Meanwhile, OESC’s 40-year-old computer system is getting a technology upgrade.

“We’re taking manual processes that require a human and automating those,” Zumwalt said. “This will eventually move the mainframe into something from 2020. This is a huge undertaking that often takes many months to complete – and we are getting it done as soon as possible while ensuring we don’t disrupt service to our claimants.”

Claimant Resources

Individuals seeking unemployment benefits under the CARES Act should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their social security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.

Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.

Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.

If a claimant returns to work fulltime, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant.

You can look at available employment here.

If a PUA-eligible claimant reopens their business, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19-related job loss or business closure occurred.

