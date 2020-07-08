OESC: ACH payments to be delayed by 24 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says certain payments for those who receive unemployment benefits will be delayed on Wednesday.

According to OESC, ACH payments for unemployment benefit recipients will be delayed by 24 hours this week due to a system review of the payments. Claimants will receive this week’s benefits through ACH by end of day on Thursday, July 9.

OESC says they “apologize for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience as we continue to fight fraudulent activity.”

Latest stories: