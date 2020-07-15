OESC adding two additional Tulsa claims processing events

Oklahomans wait in line to receive help at OESC event in Midwest City on July 1, 2020.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will offer two additional in-person, socially-distanced claim processing events in Tulsa next week.

OESC staff will be practicing social distancing for the entirety of the events, including a distanced indoor waiting area for claimants and frequent sanitization of high-contact areas like counters and door handles. Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry.

To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants at Expo Square, the Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa offices will be closed on July 22-23.

“We have seen more than 4,000 Oklahomans at these events so far and we’re continuing to work hard to ensure that all Oklahomans get the help they need,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “With this in mind, we’re adding two additional days in Tulsa to be able to serve 1,000 more claimants next week, in a socially-distanced and safe environment. I appreciate my team’s tireless efforts and the patience of claimants as we continue to serve Oklahomans.”

These events will take place July 22-23 at Expo Square in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo (4145 E 21st St. in Tulsa) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OESC will be able to serve a total of 500 claimants per day at Expo Square.

Claimants will be able to pick up passes for these events Tuesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at Expo Square.

OESC is encouraging claimants to begin lining up at 6 a.m. Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the River Spirit Expo. More information on available routes can be found here.

OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:

PUA – Filed Once and Locked Out

PUA – Never Filed

Credit Card Never Received

Fraudulent Claims

Language or Technological Assistance

UI

Initial Claim Filing Assistance

Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.

