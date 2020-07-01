OESC adds two new claim processing events after Wednesday & Thursday events reach capacity

Oklahomans lined up to receive help from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has added two new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Unemployment Insurance claim processing events to their schedule.

The new events were added after Wednesday’s event reached maximum capacity and enough passes were handed out to bring Thursday’s event to maximum capacity, according to an OESC news release.

The following processing events will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road in Midwest City:

Thursday, July 2 – FULL (passes for next week’s events will be handed out throughout the day)

Monday, July 6 – Capacity of 500 (passes for future events will be handed out throughout the day)

Tuesday, July 7 – Capacity of 500 (passes for future events will be handed out throughout the day)

Wednesday, July 8 – Capacity of 500 (passes for future events will be handed out throughout the day)

Thursday, July 9 – Capacity of 500

”Our top priority is getting Oklahomans the benefits they need as quickly as possible,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We are committed to processing as many of the remaining claims as possible over the next five days in a safe, socially-distanced manner.”

OESC personnel are able to process the following types of claims at these events:

• PUA – filed once and locked out

• PUA – never filed

• Credit card never received

• Fraudulent claims

• Language or technological assistance

• UI

• Initial claim filing assistance

OESC personnel are able to serve approximately 500 claimants a day at the Reed Center.

Claimants are encouraged to begin lining up at 6 a.m. Lining up overnight is strictly prohibited by city officials, according to the news release.

Each processing event has indoor, socially-distanced waiting areas for claimants after they check in.

There are public transportation stops less than a mile from the Reed Center. Click here for more information on available routes.

Latest Stories