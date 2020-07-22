OESC announces claims processing events in Ardmore

Oklahomans wait in line to receive help at OESC event in Midwest City on July 1, 2020.

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will offer two in-person, socially-distanced claim processing events in Ardmore next week.

OESC staff will be practicing social distancing for the entirety of the events, including a distanced indoor waiting area for claimants and frequent sanitization of high-contact areas like counters and door handles. Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry.

To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants in Ardmore, the Ada, Ardmore and Durant offices will be closed on July 29-30.

“We have been able to serve more than 8,000 Oklahomans at our Oklahoma City and Tulsa events to date, but recognize that many throughout the state are still in need of assistance,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The Ardmore events will allow us the opportunity to better serve Oklahomans all over the state. We will continue processing claims as quickly and safely as possible.”

These events will take place at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford Road in Ardmore from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OESC will be able to serve a total of up to 1,200 claimants over two days at the convention center.

Claimants will be able to pick up passes for these events Tuesday, July 28 starting at 9 a.m. at the Ardmore Convention Center. OESC discourages staying overnight to obtain a pass.

OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:

PUA – Filed Once and Locked Out

PUA – Never Filed

Credit Card Never Received

Fraudulent Claims

Language or Technological Assistance

UI

Initial Claim Filing Assistance

Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.

