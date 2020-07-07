OESC announces Tulsa events to help process additional unemployment claims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After hundreds of Oklahomans attended events to help with their unemployment benefits claims, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it will host a pair of events in Tulsa.

The OESC will host claim processing events on July 15 and July 16 at Expo Square in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo. The events will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OESC staff will be practicing social distancing and will be sanitizing high-contact areas. Claimants are asked to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and temperature checks will be performed prior to entry.

To accommodate these events and provide the staffing needed to serve claimants at Expo Square, the Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sapulpa and downtown Tulsa offices will be closed on July 15 and 16.

“We were able to serve thousands of Oklahomans at our recent Oklahoma City events, and recognize that many can’t make the trip from Tulsa to OKC to see us in person,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The Tulsa events will allow us the opportunity to better serve Oklahomans all over the state. We will continue processing claims as quickly and safely as possible.”

Officials say they will be able to serve 400 claimants per day at Expo Square. Once the first 400 claimants have received their ticket to hold their place in line, claimants who arrive afterward will be given a “front of the line” pass for the 16th.

OESC is encouraging claimants to begin lining up at 6 a.m. Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the River Spirit Expo. More information on available routes can be found here.

OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:

PUA – Filed Once and Locked Out

PUA – Never Filed

Credit Card Never Received

Fraudulent Claims

Language or Technological Assistance

UI

Initial Claim Filing Assistance.

Upon arrival, claimants will be divided into groups based on the above categories to better streamline the process and more efficiently serve attendees.

Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue payment day-of for applicable cases.

