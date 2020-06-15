OESC asks claimants to schedule appointments to resolve unemployment benefits issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma Employment and Security Commission works to process unemployment claims, officials say individuals should schedule an appointment at a local office.

“To ensure claimants are being served as effectively and efficiently as possible, we are asking individuals to schedule appointments at their local office to meet with an OESC representative. All statewide locations are open and ready to serve claimants as quickly and safely as possible,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.

Officials say claimants should call their local office to make an appointment. They stress you should continue to call until you are able to connect with someone on the other end.

Officials also ask that you wait in your car until your appointment.

“We’re committed to continue to serve Oklahomans with transparency and in the most efficient way possible. We appreciate everyone’s support as we make updates to our processes to better serve all Oklahomans,” Zumwalt said.

Statewide locations:

Lawton American Job Center (1711 SW 11th Street, Lawton, OK 7350) – (580) 357-3500

Bartlesville American Job Center (210 NE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006) – (918) 332-4800

Okmulgee American Job Center (1601 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee, OK 74447) – (918) 304-3160

Tulsa American Job Center (201 W. 5th Street, Suite 200, Tulsa, OK 74103) – (918) 796-1200

Seminole American Job Center (229 N 2nd, Seminole, OK 74868) – (405) 382-4670

Shawnee American Job Center (2 John C Bruton Blvd, Shawnee, OK 74804) – (405) 275-7800

Enid American Job Cente r (114 S. Independence, Enid, OK 73701) – (580) 234-6043

OKC Eastside American Job Center (7401 NE 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73141) – (405) 600-9965

McAlester American Job Center (1414 E Wade Watts Ave, McAlester, OK 74501) – (918) 423-6830

Altus American Job Centers (1115 N Spurgeon, Altus, OK 73521) – (580) 482-3262

Idabel American Job Center (2102 SE Washington, Suite B & C, Idabel, OK 74745) – (580) 286-6667

Miami American Job Center (121 N Main, Miami, OK 74354) – (918) 542-5561

Muskogee American Job Center (717 South 32nd Street, Muskogee, OK 74401) – (918) 682-3364

Chickasha American Job Center (301 South 2nd Street, Chickasha, OK 73018) – (405) 224-3310

Weatherford American Job Center (1516 Lera Dr., Suite 1, Weatherford, OK 73096-2664) – (580) 302-7380

Duncan American Job Center (1927 W Elk Avenue, Duncan, OK 73533) – (580) 255-8950

Ponca City American Job Center (400 E. Central, Suite 103, Ponca City, OK 74601) – (580) 765-3372

Poteau American Job Center (1507 S. McKenna, Poteau, OK 74953) – (918) 647-3124

Durant American Job Center (4209 Highway 70 West, Durant, OK 74701) – (580) 924-1828

Pryor American Job Center (403 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK 74361) – (918) 825-2582

Ada American Job Center (1500 Hoppe Blvd, Suite 2, Ada, OK 74820) – (580) 332-1533

Stillwater American Job Center (3006 E 6th Street (HWY 51), Stillwater, OK 74074) – (405) 624-1450

Tahlequah American Job Center (1295 Skills Center Circle, Tahlequah, OK 74464) – (918) 456-8846

Guymon American Job Center (304 NE 4th St., Guymon, OK 73942) – (580) 338-8521

Ardmore American Job Center (2421 Autumn Run, Suite B, Ardmore, OK 73401) – (580) 223-3291

Woodward American Job Center (1117 11th Street, Woodward, OK 73801) – (580) 256-3308