OESC asks claimants to schedule appointments to resolve unemployment benefits issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma Employment and Security Commission works to process unemployment claims, officials say individuals should schedule an appointment at a local office.
“To ensure claimants are being served as effectively and efficiently as possible, we are asking individuals to schedule appointments at their local office to meet with an OESC representative. All statewide locations are open and ready to serve claimants as quickly and safely as possible,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.
Officials say claimants should call their local office to make an appointment. They stress you should continue to call until you are able to connect with someone on the other end.
Officials also ask that you wait in your car until your appointment.
“We’re committed to continue to serve Oklahomans with transparency and in the most efficient way possible. We appreciate everyone’s support as we make updates to our processes to better serve all Oklahomans,” Zumwalt said.
Statewide locations:
- Lawton American Job Center (1711 SW 11th Street, Lawton, OK 7350) – (580) 357-3500
- Bartlesville American Job Center (210 NE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006) – (918) 332-4800
- Okmulgee American Job Center (1601 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee, OK 74447) – (918) 304-3160
- Tulsa American Job Center (201 W. 5th Street, Suite 200, Tulsa, OK 74103) – (918) 796-1200
- Seminole American Job Center (229 N 2nd, Seminole, OK 74868) – (405) 382-4670
- Shawnee American Job Center (2 John C Bruton Blvd, Shawnee, OK 74804) – (405) 275-7800
- Enid American Job Center (114 S. Independence, Enid, OK 73701) – (580) 234-6043
- OKC Eastside American Job Center (7401 NE 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73141) – (405) 600-9965
- McAlester American Job Center (1414 E Wade Watts Ave, McAlester, OK 74501) – (918) 423-6830
- Altus American Job Centers (1115 N Spurgeon, Altus, OK 73521) – (580) 482-3262
- Idabel American Job Center (2102 SE Washington, Suite B & C, Idabel, OK 74745) – (580) 286-6667
- Miami American Job Center (121 N Main, Miami, OK 74354) – (918) 542-5561
- Muskogee American Job Center (717 South 32nd Street, Muskogee, OK 74401) – (918) 682-3364
- Chickasha American Job Center (301 South 2nd Street, Chickasha, OK 73018) – (405) 224-3310
- Weatherford American Job Center (1516 Lera Dr., Suite 1, Weatherford, OK 73096-2664) – (580) 302-7380
- Duncan American Job Center (1927 W Elk Avenue, Duncan, OK 73533) – (580) 255-8950
- Ponca City American Job Center (400 E. Central, Suite 103, Ponca City, OK 74601) – (580) 765-3372
- Poteau American Job Center (1507 S. McKenna, Poteau, OK 74953) – (918) 647-3124
- Durant American Job Center (4209 Highway 70 West, Durant, OK 74701) – (580) 924-1828
- Pryor American Job Center (403 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK 74361) – (918) 825-2582
- Ada American Job Center (1500 Hoppe Blvd, Suite 2, Ada, OK 74820) – (580) 332-1533
- Stillwater American Job Center (3006 E 6th Street (HWY 51), Stillwater, OK 74074) – (405) 624-1450
- Tahlequah American Job Center (1295 Skills Center Circle, Tahlequah, OK 74464) – (918) 456-8846
- Guymon American Job Center (304 NE 4th St., Guymon, OK 73942) – (580) 338-8521
- Ardmore American Job Center (2421 Autumn Run, Suite B, Ardmore, OK 73401) – (580) 223-3291
- Woodward American Job Center (1117 11th Street, Woodward, OK 73801) – (580) 256-3308