OESC begins payouts for Back-to-Work Initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) distributed the first $1,200 payments to eligible applicants for the Back-to-Work Initiative on Thursday.

The agency also reports a decline in initial claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average, and an increase in continued claims and continued claims’ four-week moving average.

“The agency has worked diligently over the past several weeks to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative, and we have successfully paid out the first batch today,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “So far, we have received over 10,000 applications, and are continuing to carefully review each application that makes it through the initial eligibility review process. We anticipate that there will be an increase in applications from Oklahomans as they begin fulfilling the six-week employment requirement in the coming weeks.”

Over 90% of applications were not approved because they did not meet the eligibility requirement to have received unemployment benefits one of the first two weeks in May.

Others were rejected because of blurry paystub photos or because the information submitted did not match applicants’ paystubs. The agency encourages denied applicants who believe they are eligible to reapply with clear photos of paystubs and to submit information that matches their paystubs.

“We are thrilled to have started paying out the $1,200 to eligible applicants today,” said Zumwalt. “The Back-to-Work Initiative is meant to encourage folks to rejoin the workforce and find employment, and we are starting to see our workforce grow. The agency will continue to prioritize reviewing these applications and getting money into the hands of Oklahomans.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

OESC is conducting a manual review of each application to ensure all eligible claimants receive the $1,200, which takes OESC staff about two weeks to complete.

Starting today, the agency will distribute payments to eligible applicants daily Monday-Friday through Sept. 4, 2021.