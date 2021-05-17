OESC brings job fair to Oklahoma City with close to 150 employers looking to hire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I’m here looking for a part-time, full time, job,” said one Oklahoman, Roy Parker.

Parker just one person taking advantage of a massive career fair Monday.

Booths were lined up in the new Oklahoma City Convention Center, with 144 employers looking to fill open positions.

“They’re all happy to see us!” said Parker.

“We’ve gone through all the traditional methods, through hiring services, and just advertising hiring, and it just hasn’t been as effective as it has been in the past,” said Jason McCormick, Operations Manager for Byron’s Liquor Warehouse.

A wide variety of companies were set up ranging from the food and beverage industry, to hospitals, and even some state agencies.

“We take entry level people, we take skilled positions, there’s not a lot of printing in OKC so we’re very used to training people,” said Audy Compton, the hiring manager for Vox Printing.

It’s been a tough year for many Oklahomans, most out of a job due to the pandemic.

“It’s been rough,” said Parker.

“We’ve been working from home which was a new way to do it and hard, but we got through it,” said Bill Bennett, who was also seeking employment opportunities.

It’s also been a tough stretch for employers, trying to get back to normal without their normal staff.

“It’s crazy one side of our business shut down, but the other sides have really grown, so we set out to be better on the other end,” said Compton.

Both those seeking jobs, and those hiring are motivating others to get out and apply.

“The best thing to do, is get off your duff, get out there find some work, help these people out,” said Parker.

“It’s time, and we’re all ready and excited,” said Compton.

There were about 7,300 positions available at the start of the day Monday.

They will continue the fair Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., veterans can get in at 8:30 a.m.