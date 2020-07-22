OESC claim processing events to be held in Ardmore

Oklahomans wait in line to receive help at OESC event in Midwest City on July 1, 2020.

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host two unemployment claim processing events in Ardmore, Okla.

OESC announced on Tuesday that two in-person, socially distanced claim processing events will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29-30 at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford Road.

OESC staff will practice social distancing throughout the event. OESC staff will also make sure that the indoor waiting area for claimants will be socially distanced, and that high contact areas, including counters and door handles, will be frequently sanitized, according to the news release.

Staff and claimants will be asked to wear face masks for the entirety of the events. Temperature checks will be administered prior to entry., according to the news release.

OESC officials previously held multiple claim processing events in Midwest City and Tulsa.

“We have been able to serve more than 8,000 Oklahomans at our Oklahoma City and Tulsa events to date, but recognize that many throughout the state are still in need of assistance,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The Ardmore events will allow us the opportunity to better serve Oklahomans all over the state. We will continue processing claims as quickly and safely as possible.”

OESC officials will be able to process the following types of claims during both days:

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – Filed Once and Locked Out

• PUA – Never Filed

• Credit Card Never Received

• Fraudulent Claims

• Language or Technological Assistance

• Unemployment Insurance

• Initial Claim Filing Assistance

The unemployment offices in Ada, Adrmore and Durant will be closed July 29-30 in order to sufficiently staff the two-day event.

OESC anticipates being able to serve up to 1,200 people across both days, “a figure determined to accommodate staffing and social distancing needs for claimants and staff,” the news release states.

Claimants can pick up passes for the two events Tuesday, July 28 starting at 9 a.m. at the Ardmore Convention Center.

“OESC discourages staying overnight to obtain a pass,” the news release states.

