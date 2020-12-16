Unemployed Oklahomans won’t be getting an additional $400 as promised

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There is growing frustration from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. It comes from an extra $400 promised to thousands of out-of-work Oklahomans earlier this week. But on Wednesday, a major bombshell – the agency is now saying it must hold onto that money.

OESC officials say conflicting advice from federal agencies has that money on hold. It has state officials frustrated and unemployed Oklahomans irate.

“I hope this announcement is a bright spot in a year that has brought so many challenges to the people that OESC serves,” Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director, said last Thursday.

Zumwalt had a different reaction on Wednesday.

“I’m angry, im sad, my heart is broken for our claimants,” she said.

Zumwalt is referring to the decision now to hold checks for $400 that were slated to go out Wednesday to around 120,000 unemployed Oklahomans.

The money was to come from funds overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor and FEMA.. Zumwalt says those agencies have now told the state those checks can’t go out because new federal unemployment legislation could soon become law.

“If we distributed these payments and legislation was passed, we could be in a situation where we could have to recall those funds from claimants,” said Zumwalt.

Basically, Oklahomans would have to repay the $400 before they would qualify for newly passed benefits.

“We received conflicting guidance from these agencies, and I’m very angry,” said Zumwalt.

Zumwalt is not the only one angry

The OESC director posted the news of the funds being held on social media Wednesday, and the response to the video was overwhelmingly negative.

“This is just soul crushing. Oklahoma constantly fails it’s people,” said one post.

Another post said, “How dare you give us false hope!”

Zumwalt says OESC officials tried their best to prevent the turnaround.

“We fought really hard. I promise. We just kept coming back, trying to find a way to make this work, and we were met with complete resistance,” said Zumwalt.

We asked if those funds could still be distributed if no new legislation is passed.

“I don’t want to speak and say something and give people hope and then have to say “sorry”. We wait with everyone else to see what happens,” said Zumwalt.