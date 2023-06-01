OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is expanding access to its services with over a dozen new outreach office locations.

OESC says its new Community Outreach Service Model (COSM) started its first pilot location in 2022 by placing an OESC staff member inside north Tulsa’s Oasis Fresh Market two days a week.

The agency has since added 13 additional locations, mostly in local libraries and technology centers.

“We’re really excited about this new model and the reach it will have as we continue establishing new partnerships. Workforce is a team sport, and co-locating enables our staff to customize efforts based on the outcomes we want to see,” said OESC Chief Executive Officer, Trae Rahill. “It should be easier for individuals and companies to do business with us, and adequate access is part of our customer service equation. People don’t always have the means to drive out of town for help, so we figure we’ll go to them. This model builds closer relationships with employers, closer to where staff live, and it does so without adding any agency personnel or real estate expense.”

The COSM locations are:

Oasis Fresh Market (1725 N Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK) – Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Grace M. Pickens Library (209 E. 9 th Street, Holdenville, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Waurika Public Library (203 S. Meridian Street, Waurika, OK) – Thursdays 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Northwest Technology Center (1801 S. 11 th St, Alva, OK) – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Elk City Carnegie Library (221 W Broadway Ave, Elk City, OK) – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

DHS Office (801 S Greathouse Drive, Atoka, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

DOC Office (214 E Main, Wilburton, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oklahoma Works (107 S. 3 rd Street, Hugo, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oklahoma Works (522 S. Chickasaw Street, Pauls Valley, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

OKC Hope Center (7201 NW 10 th Street OKC, OK) – Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Anadarko Public Library (215 W Broadway Street, Anadarko, OK) – Fridays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., starting June 2nd, 2023.

Norman Public Library Central (103 W Acres Street, Norman, OK) – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., starting June 6th, 2023.

Okemah Public Library (301 S 2nd St, Okemah, OK) Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., starting June 9th, 2023.

“We are proud of our staff for thinking innovatively about serving people, and for taking this on with existing resources,” said Rahill. “This is just one of many things we’re changing about how we serve others at this agency, and our staff should get the credit for that. They are constantly coming forward with new ideas and they are beyond committed to serving their fellow Oklahomans. That is a powerful combination, and we’re having a blast rebuilding OESC.”

OESC says the agency will continue to gather data and track its progress, with hopes to continue expanding services in communities across Oklahoma.