OESC holding off on distributing extra $400 lost wages assistance payment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After announcing that some Oklahomans would receive additional funding, officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission say they are holding on to the funding until they know if those funds will have to be returned.

Last week, officials with OESC announced that some Oklahomans who lost wages due to the pandemic would receive a one-time $400 payment.

The payment would go to those who received at least $100 in benefits from any claim type and certified that their employment was affected by COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 6 though Sept. 12.

“I hope this announcement is a bright spot in a year that has brought so many challenges to the people OESC serves,” OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said.

Now, OESC officials say they are waiting to distribute the funds, pending federal legislation. They say they are concerned that legislation might require that those funds be returned.

“The Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program has been overseen by two federal agencies, the U.S. Department of Labor and FEMA. This arrangement is unlike the CARES Act programs passed earlier this year and the LWA program stands alone as an anomaly in the way it is structured and overseen. We have been in communication with both of these federal agencies and have received conflicting guidance from them about the path forward for distributing LWA funds. Oklahoma has funds remaining due to the effort the agency put forth when LWA was originally distributed to get people back to work, lower claims volumes and stop fraud. Because of these actions, claims volumes dropped significantly from the estimate that was forecasted. We had hoped that, as a result of this effort, the state would be able to again provide assistance to claimants with these funds. To be clear, through sound fiscal management the state of Oklahoma saved over $50 million. We are in communication with FEMA and our federal partners to determine the next steps forward for the remaining funding. As of right now, we are holding the distribution of additional LWA funds, pending the passage of legislation being discussed at the federal level. If new federal legislation is passed and a new federal unemployment relief package reaches Oklahomans, it will be clear that OESC will return the funds to FEMA. Based on the guidance we received about these federal packages, there is a possibility that distributing remaining LWA funds could be seen as an overpayment that would have to be recalled and returned. We do not want to put Oklahomans in this position, so OESC will hold on starting to process these payments until we have a definite answer about the future of LWA funds.” Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt