OESC hosting career fairs with major employers at Oklahoma City Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is planning to host a couple of career fairs to help claimants find new employers.

The OESC will host career fairs at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

“We look forward to hosting Oklahoma City-area employers and those looking for employment at our career fairs on Monday and Tuesday,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Participating employers have more than 12,000 positions available and ready to be filled in the Oklahoma City area. Right now is a great time for claimants to look for work, and we encourage anyone looking for employment to register and attend.”

Job seekers will be able to apply for open positions at a variety of business and industries like the City of Oklahoma City, INTEGRIS, Aflac, Oklahoma Tax Commission, and PepsiCo.

“OESC is committed to supporting local workforce development in communities across the state of Oklahoma,” said Zumwalt. “I hope this event will create some relief for businesses in the area that have had trouble filling positions. Those looking for jobs will have the opportunity to network, apply for jobs across a variety of industries and even participate in on-site interviews.”

Pre-registration is not required, but the agency encourages Oklahomans in the area to pre-register to attend the career fairs.

Claimants who attend can fulfill their weekly work search requirement and network with local employers.

Registration information for the May 17 and May 18 events can be found at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.

In addition, for those who are unable to attend in person, OESC is also hosting a virtual career fair through May 28.