OESC hosting series of career fairs for out of work Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it is working to get people back into the workforce with a series of career fairs.

“Providing Oklahomans with the resources they need to re-enter the workforce is a top priority for the state of Oklahoma and OESC,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “As the economy continues to improve, we believe that now is the right time to help employers connect with Oklahomans seeking to find employment opportunities. We know it’s been a difficult year for businesses, and we’re hopeful that waiving registration fees will make the events more accessible for employers across a broad range of industries.”

In addition to in-person events, OESC will provide a virtual option for both employers and attendees throughout the month of May. An online portal is available for employers to post open positions, schedule interviews and network with attendees.

“We can’t have a strong economy without building a strong workforce,” said Jennifer Grigsby, Secretary of Economic Administration. “The state of Oklahoma remains committed to serving both job seekers and employers in search of opportunities. The CARES Act funding our state received is intended to be used for the benefit of Oklahomans, and we’re proud to help facilitate these events to help Oklahomans find work after a very challenging year.”

Registration is now open to employers across all industries located in Oklahoma. Employers may choose to attend events at one or more of the following locations as well as the virtual career fair:

Tulsa Expo Square, May 6-7

McAlester Expo Center, May 10

Enid Stride Bank Center, May 12

Lawton Hilton Garden Inn, May 14

Oklahoma City Convention Center, May 17-18

Virtual, May 5-28

The in-person career fairs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans will have the opportunity to begin participating early – from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – at each in-person event. Any claimant that attends a career fair does fulfill their work search requirement.

OESC encourages businesses to reserve their spots soon as capacity will be limited.

Employers may register for one or more of the upcoming career fairs online.