OESC hosting two job fairs to help connect employees with employers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, dozens of employers will be at a local career fair as they search for new employees.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host two career fairs later this month.

The first career fair will be held at the Tulsa Expo Square- River Spirit Expo on June 23, while the second will be held at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on June 25.

“As federal unemployment benefits near their end on June 27, the agency is hosting these career fairs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to connect job seekers with opportunities to re-enter the workforce,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “We know this past year has been a difficult one for so many Oklahomans and want to help them in their search for employment. OESC is dedicated to providing Oklahomans with the re-employment resources they need and we believe these career fairs will prove beneficial to job seekers and employers across our state.”

Oklahoma will end federal unemployment benefits effective June 27, and new employees can receive a $1,200 Return-to-Work Incentive.

“With federal unemployment benefits being phased out in the coming weeks, we want to make sure that we’re providing Oklahomans with access to the right opportunities to rejoin the workforce,” said Zumwalt. “We also are looking forward to helping a significant number of Oklahomans receive the Return-to-Work Incentive as they continue their re-employment journey.”

The in-person career fairs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to begin participating at 8:30 a.m. at each in-person event.

Pre-registration is not required, but you can pre-register here.